With coronavirus in community spread, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a State of Health Disaster Emergency Declaration. The governor ordered the closures of numerous businesses, like casinos and movie theatres.

One amenity that's still available are the various parks and trails across Central Iowa. Before you plan that stroll around the park, or that quick bike ride, here's what some cities are doing when it comes to their parks:

Des Moines

Leaders from Des Moines Parks and Recreation announced they will close facilities, or cancel/postpone events through May 11.

They say their parks and trails still remain open, but they want you to enjoy them responsibly. However, if you plan to go to Gray's Lake, be aware the restrooms are closed.

Clive

The City of Clive is taking steps to heed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on limiting public gatherings.

Leaders said that all of its parks, including the Clive Greenbelt, will be open. However, they urge people to practice social distancing and wash hands after using equipment. But they say all park restrooms are closed.

Clive leaders said they aren't planning to put portable toilets or sanitizer stations in parks or on the Greenbelt, though they say that might change to take steps to protect public health.

West Des Moines

The West Des Moines Parks & Recreation Department is also making adjustments to their operations. Leaders there said all recreation programs and events are cancelled through May 10.

Officials said restrooms aren't open yet as they're still winterized with no water. They said they don't normally open park restrooms until April 15. However, they say there are permanent restrooms available. They say they aren't providing hand sanitizer or wipes in their parks.

They say its Dog Park will remain open for now, but urge people to utilize social distancing.

Central Iowa Trail Association

