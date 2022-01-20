What you need to know ahead of receiving your at-home test kit

Americans can now order four free at-home COVID tests. Here's what you need to know before they arrive.

IOWA, USA — The federal government has launched a website where Americans can order at-home tests for free.

Polk County Health Communications Director Nola Aigner Davis hopes the at-home tests will take some of the weight off of overwhelmed health care professionals.

"This is a great resources resource for individuals who think they may have COVID-19 to be able to test at home and not have to seek care from a health care provider," Aigner Davis said. "So this is a way for us to get tested without having to go to our doctors we know right now our hospitals and clinics are in very short staff and resources."

How to take the test

Dr. Laura Bowsheir from Mercy One explains administrating the test correctly is as easy as sticking your finger up your nose.

"If you have ever put your finger in your nose, if you have ever put a Kleenex in your nose, or if you could even put a Q-tip inside your nose, you can do this," Bowsheir said. "So we want the swab up far enough that most of the tip of the Q-tip is, you know, covered by the nostril. If you're going so far that it hurts, you're doing it too hard, you're going too far."

What to do if you test positive

If the test comes back positive, Aigner Davis said to isolate immediately

"Do this for at least five days. Now why do we need at least five days? We want that person to be at least 24 hours fever-free without using any kind of medication to reduce the fever, and their symptoms have improved," Aigner Davis said.

If symptoms don't approve there are other measures she recommends.

"If symptoms have not improved, and they are still taking medicine to to reduce a fever, they need to continue to isolate days six through 10," Aigner Davis said.

She said if you need to go out in public at that point, it's okay to do so if you're wearing a mask at all times.

"Now if they cannot wear a mask at all times when they're in public, they need to least isolate for at least 10 days," Aigner Davis said. "Individuals who are not vaccinated, what we have seen as they are in more infectious day six through 10."

What to do if you test negative

If you take an at-home test and it comes back negative but you still have COVID symptoms, health experts say you should take another test to confirm the result.

If you test negative and don't have symptoms, you do not need to take another test.

When to go to the doctor

Dr. Patricia Newland from UnityPoint Health says only reach out to your primary care doctor if you are experiencing severe symptoms.

"If it is a person who has no other chronic metal conditions, and they have very mild symptoms, particularly if you're vaccinated, I think you can, you can ride it out on your own home," Dr. Newland said. "But if you are someone who has other medical circumstances that might make it a little bit more risky, please reach out to your doctor."