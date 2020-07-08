Where COVID-19 relief money is going in Iowa

Local 5 is On Your Side, following where the dollars are going.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is On your Side, looking at where over a $1 billion in coronavirus relief money is going in Iowa.

Our source for this is a report from the Legislative Services Agency.

The largest chunk of money, nearly $500 million, went to pay unemployment benefits.

$70 million went to help out small businesses, and the next biggest piece of the pie is $22 million for Iowans facing evictions from their homes or apartments.

A total of $627 million has been used so far.

That leaves a little more than $541 million left to spend. According to the law, the money can only be used to help with things directly related to the pandemic, like public health or medical needs.

The money can also go to help address the economic impact of the pandemic.