Here's where you can get a free N95 mask in central Iowa

The White House is providing masks from the government's Strategic National Stockpile after the CDC revised its masking guidance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — N95 masks are starting to arrive in central Iowa after the Biden administration announced last week it would ship out 400 million free masks.

The announcement came after the revised its masking guidance, saying "well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection."

The free masks are limited to three per person. Here's where you can pick up yours in and around the Des Moines metro area:

Have a site to add? Email Local 5 at news@weareiowa.com or text us at 515-457-1026.

CVS

CVS said masks will be available in the coming week as stores get them from the federal government.

Hy-Vee

Customers can now pick up free masks at all Hy-Vee pharmacies. The grocery chain said there will be tables set up near each pharmacy where employees will be handing them out.

Walgreens

Walgreens expects stores will begin offering free masks Friday.

Other locations

Local 5 will update this story as more information about mask distribution becomes available. So far, the Dallas, Polk and Story County health departments have said they have not received masks to distribute.