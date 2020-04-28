'While it's not a full reopening, it's much more than they've had': Some restaurants ready to reopen Friday, others say it'll be a while

Starting May 1, restaurants in 77 Iowa counties can reopen at 50% operating capacity.

AMES, Iowa — Starting Friday, restaurants in 77 counties in Iowa will be able to reopen at 50% operating capacity if they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"It's news that a lot of our businesses were hoping for today," Ames Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Dan Culhane said. "While it's not a full reopening, it's much more than they've had."

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that starting on May 1, restaurants in all counties except Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury Counties can open their dining rooms.

Guidelines for reopening laid out in the governor's proclamation include:

No groups of more than six

Six feet of distance between each group or individual dining alone

No self-service food or beverage bars

Must operate at 50% capacity or less

Social distancing, hygiene and public health measures must be followed

Restaurant owners said they're happy Iowa is taking steps to reopen, but some aren't sure opening with social distancing guidelines in place will be feasible.

"I wasn't expecting this early of an opening day," said Richard Carmer, owner of Wallaby's Bar and Grille in Ames. "I was preparing for May 15 or June 1."

In order to follow the six-foot separation rule, Wallaby's likely won't be able to accommodate the full 50% capacity.

"I think it'll be a spatial issue more than capacity," Carmer said.

Some of the new guidelines that'll be in place at the restaurant include no large parties, people will be seated at every other table and if you want, you can ask your server to wear a mask.

"We're going to be shutting down for hours of the day to do deep cleaning, cleaning menus, cleaning all contact surfaces," Carmer said. "All filtration systems are going to be upgraded with UV light sterilizers, all filters will be moved, no waiting in the waiting areas, just a plethora of things we're thinking of to try to make people feel more comfortable."

If you're not comfortable dining in, Carmer said don't worry. You can still order carryout.

"The people that are risk or really concerned simply don't need to come out, and I'm fine with that," Carmer said.

A few miles down the road, Cornbred Barbecue isn't quite ready to allow guests back inside for dine-in meals.

"Given the relatively short notice, I do not anticipate we would be open by Friday," Cornbred Barbecue owner Ryan Newstrom said. "Perhaps I could be wrong."

Newstrom said before he reopens, he wants to make sure his staff is ready to come back.

He also said a lot of changes need to happen, like redoing the layout of the restaurant, so seating adheres to social distancing guidelines.

"We want to make sure that when we open and again, and we're working towards doing that sooner than later, it's a successful opening," Newstrom said. "Guests being comfortable coming out and having a good experience, that's what it's all about for us."

Cornbred Barbecue has only been open for about a year.

"It's been quite a challenge for my staff, but we've met that challenge," Newstrom said.

Newstrom said the community has been great and the carry out orders being places is helping to keep cash flowing in.

"The level of support that we received as we opened up for takeout service from the community, I don't think we felt as substantial of a drop in our sales as we originally anticipated, which was amazing to see," Newstrom said.

Newstrom said his team has also really stepped up to the plate to help him transition to carryout only service.

Heading about 15 miles west, Whistle Stop Cafe in Boone isn't planning to reopen dine-in services right now.

So long as social distancing guidelines are in effect, owner John Greiner said he doesn't think it'll be worth it.

His cafe can seat 43 people. Once you space everyone six-feet apart, he'd only be able to get 12 customers in.

"When we got measuring how to stay six feet apart, I was going to only be able to see about 12 people and that's just not enough," Greiner said. "It's not feasible to have my staff come back."

Greiner said a lot of his customers are also 65 and older, making them vulnerable to COVID-19, so he doesn't think he'd open dine-in services at this time anyway.

Just a reminder, the Whistle Stop Cafe in Boone and Cornbred Barbecue and Wallaby's Bar and Grille in Ames are all open right now for carry-out orders.