Wife of Iowa pastor keeps the faith, even as husband battles COVID-19

Krista Weber spoke with Local 5's Jack Miller on how her husband, a beloved Eldora pastor, is doing.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 has kept you updated on the Weber family of Hardin County. Justin, who is a pastor in Eldora, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The following has been edited for clarity.

Local 5: Joining us now is Krista Weber, Justin's wife.

What is the latest on his condition? And whether he's still on [a] ventilator?

Krista Weber: Yes, he was removed from the ventilator on Saturday. He had made some forward progress with his movement and contact and all that and then he kind of had a setback on early Tuesday morning. So it was a couple of difficult days. But then thankfully today, they are moving him from the ICU to the medical floor where they are treating the COVID patients. So that is a huge step for him. We're really, really happy that he has, you know, gotten through the worst of this and we feel like we've he's definitely turned a corner.

Local 5: Well, that is wonderful news.

You know, we hear the stories of how difficult it is for the family of someone who's being treated for COVID-19 because communicating with them can be really difficult and that can be excruciating.

What has the communication been like for your family?

Weber: We've been able to Zoom with him. The nurses, the staff has just been fantastic. They take my calls, whenever they've told me call in the middle of the night, whatever you need to do. And the ... Zoom meetings, I guess you would say have been really good because we've been able to see him today. He was much more responsive. He was able to say a few words to us. And so yeah, it's been very difficult. I won't say it hasn't, for us to be here and him to be there, but they've made it. They've become his family, and they've cared for him, you know, as much as we could have if we were going to be there, right?

Local 5: I imagine you're very relieved that he's off of the ventilator, but still, he has been in the hospital for quite an amount of time.

Does that still have you concerned about his long-term prognosis? What are the doctors saying?

Webber: Well, yes, obviously, I'm concerned. We took him to the hospital three weeks ago today, and, you know, was huge getting off the ventilator.

They're hopeful today, his nurse told me, you know, you should be you should be very happy for this step. She said 'I know it seems difficult to take him from ICU to a regular floor. But she said, you know, he's stable. He's very, very stable, his vital signs, everything else is good.'

So it's gonna be a long recovery. He's a strong man, but he's been sick for over four weeks now. So, yes, it's gonna be a long recovery, but I feel better today that we're you know, we're getting on the right road with that I guess you could say.

Local 5: I imagine so strong man, a man of God as well. We know he's pastor at Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church.

Are you getting a lot of support from the congregation there?

Weber: Yes, very much so.

They're all you know, wanting to help us in any way they can. Their prayer support has been that you know, has helped to sustain us. They're sharing his story. Friends, family, everybody sharing our story, and I would guess there's probably 500 more people praying for him.