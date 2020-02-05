Will warm weather slow down COVID-19?

Cold and flu cases typically decline during the summer months. Will the same trend happen with the novel coronavirus?

"I'm not very hopeful about that," said Dr. Rossana Rosa, an infectious disease specialist in Iowa. "It will degrade faster, but let's remember how this virus is primarily transmitted."

Dr. Rosa said COVID-19 degrades faster in warm, humid climates.

"It's not that it fully goes away; like it sees the sunlight and it's just, 'poof'," Dr. Rosa said. "It's not like that. It's just less durable, but that's out there in the world when it touches surfaces and things like that."

Since the virus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets from when a person coughs, sneezes, or even just breathes and talks when they're close to a person, Dr. Rosa said heat won't really do much to kill it.

"If you're talking to someone or in close proximity with someone, if they're less than six feet from you, no amount of sunlight is going to degrade that virus before it hits your face," Dr. Rosa said.