Will your child wear a face mask at school? Mom making, selling face masks and shields

Since March, Amber Shill has made and sold over 400 masks and face shields.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a question being tossed around the metro: Will your child be wearing a face mask this upcoming school year?

"Oh yea. Yeah. She wears a mask anytime we are around someone," said Amber Shill, an area mom.

Amber's daughter is 9 years old. She says if other kids aren't wearing a mask she'll pull her out of school.

"I'd just put her back in the car and go home."

Since March, Amber has made and sold over 400 masks and face shields. She started the business after a friends granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Most of the proceeds go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She's raised over $6,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you'd like a customized face shield or face mask you can contact Amber through her Facebook page here.