WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights City Hall is closed to the public, after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the city said the closure is until further notice.

The employee's name isn't being released to protect their privacy, but the employee is "doing well."

They are asking residents and businesses to visit its website, or monitor the city's social media, for further updates on the closure.