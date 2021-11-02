Inside the system a Winterset school is using to contact trace virus exposures

Courtney Bowen and Brittany Salton, both employees at Winterset Middle School, hope their positions are not needed next school year.

WINTERSET, Iowa — Winterset Middle School has two contact tracers keeping up with both students and staff.

It's a lot for Courtney Bown and Brittany Salton, but the two are using a Google Docs system with assigned seating of every student in every classroom to make it easier to know who to contact in case of an exposure.

“We can look at that and if we need to see who that student is sitting by. We make sure they have masks on," Bowen said. "Both parties have to have a mask on not to quarantine and then we see if they ate lunch together or if they were at recess or at PE together.”

Their days also vary quite a bit.

“It can be totally quiet and then you get two positive cases and then you’re busy trying to figure out who was sitting next to who, were they at school, what days were they at school when their symptoms started," Salton explained.

They agreed the biggest struggle of is keeping up with changing guidelines.

“Right when you think you get it, they change it again," Salton said. "And you’re like, ‘Okay, now we have to learn it again.’”

By next year, Salton and Bowen hope their roles with the school will be eliminated.

"We'll just adjust and go with it as we need to," Salton said.

According to the district, quarantine rates have gone down since implementing a mask mandate.