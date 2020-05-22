Central Iowa woman remembers sister who died from COVID-19

Sandra Carmichael reflected on her sibling's death.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has been bringing you the stories of Iowans who have died from COVID-19, from those who knew the victims best.

That includes Terri Clark, a Des Moines native and Lincoln High School graduate.

Clark worked in the construction industry.

Sandra Carmichael, Clark's sister, said Terri had numerous health challenges.

"She had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer about two or three years ago and had gone through radiation and immunotherapy and actually was in remission," Carmichael said.

Carmichael said Clark had extra health challenges related to brain tumor surgery, and eventually contracted COVID-19. She died on May 6, according to her obituary.

Carmichael said Clark had family tragedy.

"For the last two years, probably the hardest years of her life in addition to losing her husband, she also lost her only son, who was in his mid-20s due to a severe asthma attack," she said.