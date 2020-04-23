Wright County Emergency Management: 25 test positive for COVID-19 at Prestage Foods plant

Officials released the new data Thursday.

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — 25 people who work at the Prestage Foods of Iowa plant there have tested for COVID-19, according to Wright County Emergency Management.

Local 5 has told you the board of supervisors there said 16 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

These new tests happened between April 17 and 23.

Leaders say testing was undertaken from Wright County Public Health and Iowa Specialty Hospital Clarion and Belmond Campus. They say they began testing the remaining employees.

They say 867 people were tested, and of those 842 tested negative for COVID-19.

Officials gave a break down of where the 25 positive cases come from:

1 in Wright County

3 in Hamilton County

1 in Webster County

2 in Humboldt County

18 in Black Hawk County

"This had the potential to be so much more of a negative effect to our region, if not for the proactiveness of Prestage," Wright County epidemiologist Sandy McGrath said in a statement. "Their willingness to come forward with a concern that a small group of employees were commuting from Black Hawk County shows the character of this family-owned company."