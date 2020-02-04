Yellow Cab Company says it's working hard to keep city taxis sanitized

The company says taxi cabs are a necessary service for Des Moines residents, and they're making every effort to keep cars clean.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Yellow Cab Company says it still has a service to provide for residents around the metro.

Many individuals rely on the company's taxis to take them to doctor appointment, the grocery store, and dialysis treatments, for example.

The company uses a new cleaning process that will kill COVID-19, influenza, and other harmful viruses. In fact, the cleaner is said to get rid of coronavirus within two minutes.