Counseling center seeing increase in clients as pandemic continues

Forward Consulting saw an increase in clients coming in to get counseling over the course of the pandemic. So much so, they have stopped accepting new clients.

DES MOINES, Iowa — From the start of the pandemic to now, one metro mental health clinician says more people are taking mental health seriously by seeking help.

The demand is getting so high at Breanne Ward's Foward Consulting, they had to create a voicemail alerting callers they are not accepting new clients at this time.

"As a therapist, you get to help them with fact-finding, you get to help them reclaim coping strategies and their lives," Ward said.

According to an American Psychological Association survey, the number of psychologists who reported receiving more referrals in 2021 compared to the previous year almost doubled, going from 37% in 2020 to 62% in 2021.

That same survey also noted psychologists said their waitlist grew during the pandemic and the demand for treating depression had increased.

Ward noticed that as well.

"When the pandemic happened what we were seeing here is the idea that people's support systems [were] really fickle," she said. "What some clients would call fake and so they were struggling to find that social connectedness that was healthy and kept them together as a human."

If a person notices someone else start talking about hopelessness, not seeing a way out and is no longer motivated, they could be exhibiting signs of depression. If that happens, the friend should urge the person who is exhibiting signs of depression to get help.

Ward has also noticed an increase in more minority groups coming in to get help.

"It’s the idea of 'I just need a safe space to go, I don’t know what else to do, but I'm here'," Ward said. "It’s been warming for me to know this place feels safe enough for someone.”

Ward is planning on holding group therapy sessions this summer to allow some of the people waiting to get seen by her company a chance to speak with others.

She has compiled a list of therapists of color in the metro, which is included below: