Send a virtual May Day message for Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and with May Day right around the corner, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Iowa Chapter is offering virtual May Day basket messages as a fun and safe way to reach out to family, friends or a cystic fibrosis fighter.

Like 7-year-old Major.

"Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic lung disease, it makes the mucus in your longs really thick and sticky, like molasses," said Major's mother, Jaci Strube. "It also causes a lot of digestive issues as well, which has been really prevalent, especially when kids with [Cystic Fibrosis] are young."

Ther is no cure for CF, but you can help kids like Major continue to thrive: Each virtual May Day basket costs $5 and will include a fun, bright email with a personalized message you create.

The last day to purchase a virtual basket is Thursday, and they will be delivered Saturday.