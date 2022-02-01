After Cheslie Kryst's death, former Miss Iowa stresses need for mental health services for minority communities

After Cheslie Kryst's death, former Miss Iowa Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw celebrates her legacy. Doctors say there are local resources for anyone in need of help.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After former Miss USA and "Extra" host Cheslie Kryst died by apparent suicide Sunday. She was just 30 years old.

Former Miss Iowa Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw only interacted with Cheslie Kryst for a small moment in time, but she wants people to remember Kryst by her accomplishments.

"She was she was incredibly kind and incredibly driven. I hope that that's what people hold on to, and not necessarily her final moments," Hughes-Shaw said.

Hughes-Shaw is no stranger to fighting mental illness and explained being a woman of color in the pageant industry brings on unique mental challenges.

"There is so much change that needs to happen within our mental health care system as a whole, gut specifically, within minority communities, there's just a higher stigma that's attached to being a person of color, and then also dealing with a mental health condition," she said. "So I think even just simply saying that is enough to help somebody."

Steve Johnson, a behavioral health administrator at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines said there is an uptick in need for mental health services.

"We serve all ages here, you know, as well as UnityPoint and Mercy systems collide behavioral health," he said. "So, I think all of us are, we have a fairly small service base for child and adolescents, but definitely an increase there."

Johnson also said UnityPoint is seeing an uptick in demand for psychiatric urgent care for kids and teenagers.

"It's gonna take all of our mental health providers to respond to this need in an appropriate way," he said.

Hughes-Shaw believes it's what's under the crown that matters, so she hopes people focus on the legacy Kryst left behind.

"I know, the way that I'll remember her, even just from afar is just as somebody who truly did it and showed other girls that they could do it too," Hughes-Shaw said.

Mental health professionals say the best first step is recognizing it's a strength to reach out for help.

If you or a loved one is struggling, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. In Des Moines, Broadlawns also has it's own hotline that you can call or text at 515-282-5752.