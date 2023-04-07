How to escape Iowa's heat — even after hours and on holidays

A cooling center is an air-conditioned facility where residents can go during extreme temperatures, both cold and hot.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines hit a new high temperature for 2023 on Tuesday at 92 degrees as the sun shined bright above residents.

But that means the heat can be hard on peoples' bodies, especially those facing homelessness.

Thankfully for Iowans, there are cooling centers like the Central Iowa Shelter and Services building.

CISS serves as an emergency shelter, especially on hot summer days. Since 4 p.m. Tuesday, the shelter had seen over 150 people, and expected more as the day went on.

Outside of CISS, there are other places that serve as cooling centers for the community like libraries and community centers.

However, many of these are closed for federal holidays, like on Fourth of July, or they just close early in the day, so make sure to look for the facility's hours before you head out to cool off.

So on federal holidays, shelters like CISS help those who don't have access to air conditioning.

Without these cooling centers, Dr. Thomas Benzoni said the human body will start to crumble.

"People have to be able to seek shelter," Benzoni said. "If they don't have the ability to seek shelter in a temperature-controlled environment, after a while, something very odd happens to your body."

Dr. Benzoni also advised people to find shade whenever your outside on extremely hot days, or to wear light clothing and sunscreen. And above all, to drink plenty of water and other fluids.