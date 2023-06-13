First responders battle invisible wounds, find support among their peers

The Des Moines Fire Department offers a Peer Support Program to all of their first responders.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Every June marks a time in the law enforcement community when mental health is moved to the forefront. In 2014, the U.S. Senate declared that the entire month be observed as National PTSD Awareness Month.

Now, the theme of PTSD and mental health awareness has never been more relevant to Iowa's first responders. It’s been just over two weeks since part of a six-story apartment building fell in Davenport, leaving three people dead and at least nine people injured.

Trauma situations like these, where first responders are freeing people trapped under rubble and administering extreme first aid, can have lasting effects on a person’s mental health.

While the Davenport apartment collapse is just one extreme example, first responders all over the state, and the world, experience traumatic scenarios on a day-to-day basis.

To combat this, the Des Moines Fire Department has developed a Peer Support Program for those who deal with the impacts of trauma exposure.

"We just make sure that our members of the Des Moines Fire Department are plugged into the resources they need," said firefighter Jason Mason, who is a trained member of the Peer Support Program. "So whether it’s just talking to us or being directed to a counselor, whether it be a clinical psychologist that can address those needs, or, you know, just talking to us, we make sure they’re plugged into the right places.”

The Iowa Concern Hotline also offers 24/7 phone support for Iowans in need, including first responders.