Record heat likely Thursday, here are 8 places to keep cool in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday will likely be a scorcher in the Des Moines metro, meaning many folks will be searching for ways to beat the heat.
Des Moines officials outlined eight daytime cooling locations, with air conditioning, for residents to take advantage of. Free transportation to these spots is being offered by the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority.
Here are the locations:
- Southridge Mall (1111 E. Army Post Rd.) – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Rd.) – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday
- Central Library (1000 Grand Ave.) – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday
- East Side Library (2559 Hubbell Ave.) – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
- Forest Ave. Library (1326 Forest Ave.) – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
- Franklin Ave. Library (5000 Franklin Ave.) – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday
- North Side Library (3516 Fifth Ave.) – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
- South Side Library (1111 Porter Ave.) – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
Pet owners are welcome to visit the Animal Rescue League Main Location at 5452 NE 22nd Street to get their pets out of the heat.
Central Iowa Shelter and Services is also offering relief from the heat. CISS is located at 1420 Mulberry Street.
More information to keep yourself healthy during extreme heat conditions can be found by visiting the Polk County Health Department's website.
