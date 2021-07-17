Des Moines hospitals overwhelmed with recent influx of patients

Emergency rooms are seeing more patients coming in with a variety of illnesses and injuries, not just COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines medical providers have been overwhelmed with patients over the past few weeks.

People are not only coming in with COVID-19, but also pneumonia, strokes and broken bones.

Dr. Gary Hemann, who works at MercyOne Medical Center, said it's hard to tell if reopening everything is putting more people at risk for other illnesses.

"As people are getting out and doing more... being in bigger crowds, all that might be something that, again, you get the non-COVID acute illness symptoms as well," Hemann said.

He also said the uptick in patients is putting a strain on staff.

"That rapid assessment of who's the sickest and who needs the most urgent intervention is an ongoing process that wears on staff all the time," Hemann said.

Medical providers ask that the public be patient with hospital staff. They also recommended going to a primary care doctor rather than the ER if you're sick or injured but it's not an emergency.