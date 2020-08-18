Doctors fear dip in vaccinations as isloation-filled school year approaches

One area doctor says even if you think you can skip it this year, the best thing to do for your child is to take them to get a check-up.

Because of the unprecedented nature of the upcoming semester, the normal back-to-school routine looks a lot different than recent years.

One thing that may not be on a lot of parents' checklist is the annual physical. While those might not necessarily be a requirement this time around, doctors are still stressing their importance.

Dr. Amy Shriver is sending the message to parents to get those physicals done, especially now; this pandemic has brought new concerns, such as not eating as healthily and not getting as much exercise, and that weight gain is a trend.

"We've seen kind of trending a little bit more toward above ideal weight, so we want to address that and let you know that's something we can work on together, and talk about healthy habits, even if you're stuck at home," Shriver said.

Shriver says pediatricians across the country fear they're going to see a drop in vaccinations for ailments the medical community has been good at keeping in check up to this point.

Despite any reason to feel you can skip your child's check-up, Shriver believes getting it done anyway is the right thing to do.

"Parents are out there thinking 'well, my kid looks healthy, we can skip this visit,'" Shriver said. "But I am here to tell you the best thing you can do for your child is go to the doctor regularly - even during COVID."