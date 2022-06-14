Drake University held groundbreaking ceremony for Broadlawns Clinic

The clinic is the future home of the Drake Student Health and Student Counseling Centers and is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center and Drake University officially broke ground on a new clinic Monday.

The Broadlawns Clinic is the future home of the Drake Student Health and Student Counseling Centers.

Dr. Anthony Coleman, the president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center, said that the 12,000 square foot building will play a major role in providing medical care for the area.

“It's important because it addresses the unmet health care needs of the Drake neighborhood,” Coleman said. “And it also provides increased access to the Drake student population, particularly their sports programs.”

In a press release Monday, Drake University President Marty Martin said that the clinic will “benefit the broad Des Moines and immediate campus community,” particularly due its location.

“When we take a look at some of the barriers to health care, transportation is a huge barrier, especially in the Des Moines metro area,” Coleman said. “So, the fact that this clinic is going to be located on a major highway with two major bus stops, is really going to do a lot to increase access to health care for the community.”