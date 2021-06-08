Minburn residents told they shouldn't drink, cook with tap water

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says residents should not boil their water as "it may increase manganese levels."

MINBURN, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued a drinking water advisory for the city of Minburn Tuesday after the town lost pressure Monday following a water main break.

Since the water may have levels of manganese above the health advisory level, residents are asked to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing their teeth. Bottled water should be used for infants since the manganese level may impact their learning and behavior.

The DNR urges folks to not boil their water because it may increase manganese levels. Tap water can safely be used for bathing.

Those who are pregnant or have specific health concerns should check with their doctor before using the water.

The pressure loss has impacted the entire town, according to the DNR. Contractors found another leak as they repaired the first one.

Contractors will be disinfecting and flushing water lines as they make repairs on Tuesday.

The city will collect four water samples Tuesday and another four on Wednesday. When both sets show no bacteria, the city will lift the drinking water advisory.