How and where to get flu shots in the Des Moines metro

Experts say now is a more important time than ever to get vaccinated for the flu. Here's where you can do that around the metro.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Flu season is just around the corner, and in the midst of a global pandemic, experts say there has never been a more important to get a flu shot.

According to UnityPoint Health, it's best to get a flu vaccination by the end of October. They also say everyone six months or older should get the vaccine if possible, especially those with preexistig medical conditions like diabetes or cancer.

Flu vaccinations aren't hard to come by. Outside of a doctor's office, flu shots are readily available at various retailers, and most of the time are free.

And depending on where you go, there's usually an additional perk involved with getting one.

Here are a few places you can get a flu shot, and the things that come with it.

Hy-Vee

Flu shots are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary.

Hy-Vee is also offering drive-up flu shots three days a week in lieu of the pandemic:

Monday: 7:00-11:00 a.m.

Thursday: 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Getting a flu shot at Hy-Vee will also get you 20 cents onto your Fuel Saver.

Target/CVS

Flu shots are offered through CVS Pharmacies located within stores, with no cost through most insurance providers.

Not all stores have a CVS inside, but six of the seven locations across the metro do, with the exception of Southridge. The stores in Ames and Fort Dodge also have pharmacies within.

Should you decide to get it done at any of those locations, you'll also get a $5 Target coupon.

Walgreens

Flu shots are free through most insurance at Walgreens. You can schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are also accepted.

Getting a flu shot at Walgreens also gets you a coupon for $5 off any purchase of $20 or more.

Walmart