Fun, at-home exercises and games for the whole family

As COVID-19 continues to limit our daily lives, Hy-Vee KidsFit is helping families stay fit and active with free daily videos on at-home exercises and games.

These 15-20 minute videos will be streamed daily starting at 9 A.M. and each video will focus on the day of the week's theme: Mondays- lower body move, Tuesdays- try it Tuesday, Wednesdays- upper body work, Thursday- game day, Fridays- fun fact, Saturdays- sport specific and Sundays- self-care Sunday.