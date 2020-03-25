Gas stations deep clean as coronavirus cases increase

Is it safe to grab a gas pump handle without gloves or a paper towel?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Filling up your tank with gas may be a chore you don't think too much about.

That is, until COVID-19 began to spread in Iowa. Now, you're likely more conscious than ever about the spread of germs.

So that begs the question: Are the pump handles at gas stations safe to touch?

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you're worried about the sanitation of gas pumps, wear gloves or use a paper towel.

“Anything that people touch we try and disinfect," said Dave Dixon with the Valley West Corner Store. "We are here open for business. We are, ultimately, a small business trying to survive this too. Every day life changes, for sure and this has been an eye-opening experience for everyone.”