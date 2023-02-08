Des Moines senior home cited for not providing patients with their medicine

One patient fell and struck his head, and after a visit from the ER, doctors determined he experienced brain bleeding on both sides of his brain.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Genesis Senior Living Center in Des Moines has been fined following several Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals investigations. appeals.

Within the DIA's months-long investigation are several incidents of unattended residents falling and experiencing injuries. One of the incidents within those records shows that on April 30, 2021, a Genesis employee left a patient who required assistance from at least two staff members on the toilet without supervision.

The patient fell and struck his head, and after a visit from the ER, doctors determined he experienced brain bleeding on both sides of his brain, as well as, bruising and a concussion on his frontal lobe. Records show this resident died on May 2, 2021 as a result of his injuries.

Based on an observation record review, as well as resident and staff interviews, the facility was also cited for failing to provide bathing assistance in a timely manner.

The center's May 2021 bath and shower records indicate one resident's shower days were scheduled for Tuesday and Friday from between 2 and 10 p.m. As of May 13, 2021, the resident had only received one shower that month.

A 2023 report reveals that the staff failed to administer residents their pain medications on several occasions. Four out of 62 residents were forced to go without their prescribed narcotic pain medications for long periods of time.

The facility staff claimed the drugs were not always available within the nursing facility, with different workers citing different reasons for the shortage, the investigation says.

DIA's investigation shows if medicine was not available, nurses would still sign documentation stating the resident received medication even if they hadn't. The documents also show among those who didn't receive their medication was a cancer patient and a hospice patient for over seven days each. the fine for these citations resulting in $9,500.