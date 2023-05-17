City of Grimes under boil order after water main break

The northeast portion of Grimes is under the boil order, with streets from NE 6th St north to NE 17th Ct impacted.

GRIMES, Iowa — A boil order is in effect for some Grimes residents following a water main break Wednesday, the city said in a Facebook post.

The northeast portion of Grimes is under the boil order as of 8:30 a.m., with streets from NE 6th St north to NE 17th Ct impacted.

Boil orders often include water you'd use for "preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing," according to the CDC. The city urges residents to boil water for at least two minutes and cool before using, or opt for bottled water, if possible.

Here are some other things to keep in mind during a boil order:

Do not consume water from any appliance connected to a water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator. Running the laundry is fine.

If possible, breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your baby, ready-to-use formula is your safest bet.

Washing your hands is fine and adults are likely safe to bathe, but make sure not to swallow any water in the process.