Healthy fall treats: Registered dietitian shares her favorite recipes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Here are some of Hy-Vee dietitian Ashley Danielson's favorite pumpkin treats:
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Energy Cookies
Serves 18 (one each)
All you need:
- 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
- 1½ cups Hy-Vee quick oats
- ½ cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin
- ½ cup Hy-Vee whole natural almonds
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup
- ½ tsp Hy-Vee ground nutmeg
- ¾ cup Hy-Vee milk chocolate baking chips
All you do:
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
- Place dates, quick oats, puréed pumpkin, whole natural almonds, maple syrup and ground nutmeg in a food processor. Cover and process until combined.
- Stir in milk chocolate baking chips. Roll mixture into 18 (1-in.) balls. Place on prepared baking sheet; flatten each ball. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator up to 5 days.
Pumpkin Spice Chia Seed Pudding
Serves two (8 ounces each)
All you need:
- 1 cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk
- ½ cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin
- 1/3 cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds
- 3 tbsp Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- ½ tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
- Hy-Vee granola, for garnish, if desired
- Fresh berries, for garnish, if desired
All you do:
- Whisk together vanilla almond milk, puréed pumpkin, chia seeds, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract in a medium bowl.
- Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
- Divide mixture between 2 (10-oz.) serving glasses. Top each with Greek yogurt. Garnish with granola and fresh berries, if desired.
