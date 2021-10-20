x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Healthy fall treats: Registered dietitian shares her favorite recipes

Hy-Vee dietitian Ashley Danielson says pumpkins are great to incorporate in your cooking because they're high in potassium, vitamin A, fiber and more.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Here are some of Hy-Vee dietitian Ashley Danielson's favorite pumpkin treats:

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Energy Cookies

Serves 18 (one each)

All you need:

  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 1½ cups Hy-Vee quick oats
  • ½ cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee whole natural almonds
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup
  • ½ tsp Hy-Vee ground nutmeg
  • ¾ cup Hy-Vee milk chocolate baking chips

All you do:

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
  2. Place dates, quick oats, puréed pumpkin, whole natural almonds, maple syrup and ground nutmeg in a food processor. Cover and process until combined.
  3. Stir in milk chocolate baking chips. Roll mixture into 18 (1-in.) balls. Place on prepared baking sheet; flatten each ball. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

Pumpkin Spice Chia Seed Pudding

Serves two (8 ounces each)

All you need:

  • 1 cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk
  • ½ cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin
  • 1/3 cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds
  • 3 tbsp Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • ½ tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
  • Hy-Vee granola, for garnish, if desired
  • Fresh berries, for garnish, if desired

All you do:

  1. Whisk together vanilla almond milk, puréed pumpkin, chia seeds, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract in a medium bowl.
  2. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
  3. Divide mixture between 2 (10-oz.) serving glasses. Top each with Greek yogurt. Garnish with granola and fresh berries, if desired.

RELATED: Yes, it’s generally safe for wildlife to eat discarded pumpkins

RELATED: COVID-19 and pregnancy: These women regret not getting vaccine

WATCH | University of Iowa Health Care employees participate in vaccine trials 

In Other News

Transparent face mask enables 'barrier-free' communication