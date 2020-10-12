Mental health professional offers tips for de-stressing during the holidays

If issues with stress are not addressed it could lead to something more severe like depression.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The holidays can be a joyous time of the year for most, but for some, it can be a period where they become stressed, anxious or depressed.

Byron Jarrett, a mental health professional and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Counseling and Consulting Inc., said it's important to prioritize your mental health.

During the 2020 holiday season, he said his counseling agency has seen an increase in calls for service.

A lot of them pertaining to holiday stress.

"Things are pretty bad out there right now," Jarrett said.

He said there's usually an increase for counseling around this time of year, but the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has made that even more so.

And that stress can be caused by one of many factors

"Seeing family members, or making sure that they can provide kids and family with gifts and things of that nature," Jarrett said. "And financial problems."

Jarrett added that knowing what your stress triggers are is important.

Seasonal suffering does not only occur in adults, but also with children. That can come from worrying about receiving gifts or who they will have to see over their winter break.

Jarrett said parents can tell if their children are stressed by paying attention to their schoolwork, a shift in moods or wanting to quit activities they used to love.

If issues with stress are not addressed, it could lead to something more severe like depression.

"This can look like someone isolating themselves or not eating as much, or eating more than usual," Jarrett said. "It can also look like someone not taking pride in their appearance and not getting enough sleep."

If you do notice yourself becoming stressed or depressed, it is likely time to try something new.

"People might want to try setting up a regular routine schedule, making achievable daily short-term goals, becoming active, and maybe even playing board games," Jarrett said.

"Also, go outside and get some sun."