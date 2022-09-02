Iowa HHS confirms 1st in-state West Nile virus case of 2022

Iowa HHS says six Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile last year, but nobody died.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa — The first in-state case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

The individual is a male between 41 and 60 years old. The case was confirmed through a State Hygienic Lab test.

Iowa HHS says six Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile last year, but nobody died.

"Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection," the agency said in a statement. "But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 98 total cases in the U.S. through Aug. 23. The federal dashboard does not include Iowa's confirmed case, however.

Iowa HHS provided the following tips to reduce exposure: