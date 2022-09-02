Iowa HHS confirms 1st in-state West Nile virus case of 2022

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa — The first in-state case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
The individual is a male between 41 and 60 years old. The case was confirmed through a State Hygienic Lab test.
Iowa HHS says six Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile last year, but nobody died.
"Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection," the agency said in a statement. "But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 98 total cases in the U.S. through Aug. 23. The federal dashboard does not include Iowa's confirmed case, however.
Iowa HHS provided the following tips to reduce exposure:
- Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.
- Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children.
- For example, lemon eucalyptus oil and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.
- If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.
- Eliminate standing water around the home because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.