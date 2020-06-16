Iowa Dept. of Public Health Director retiring in July

Director Gerd Clabaugh has served the IDPH since 2014.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Department of Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh is retiring in July, according to a Tuesday news release.

Clabaugh was appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad in May 2014.

He's served in many roles during his time with the IDPH, include deputy director, director of health promotion and chronic disease prevention, director of acute disease epidemiology and emergency response.

He's retiring on July 31 to spend more time with his family and find new opportunities.

“It’s been my honor to serve the administrations of former Governor Branstad and Governor Reynolds,” Clabaugh said in a statement. “I am very proud of the work of IDPH staff to support Governor Reynolds' response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and I look forward to continuing to support IDPH's outbreak response work through my departure in July.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds thanked Clabaugh for his service to Iowa.

"Under Clabaugh’s tenure, Iowa has strengthened infectious disease response, consolidated critical health data collection systems to improve their sustainability, and led the agency through the achievement of national accreditation," Reynolds said.