Pandemic mental health struggles continue, Iowa Youth Survey says

Mental health experts are sharing their concerns about that striking figure from the Iowa Youth Survey.

As kids get back to school and get settled in to in-person classes after so much Zoom learning, advocates are noticing some concerning trends in students' mental health.

"When you do the math, it's one in 20 kids. One young person in every middle school and high school classroom in the state has tried to take their own life in the last year," said Andrew Allen, President & CEO of YSS.

Mental health experts are sharing their concerns about that striking figure from the Iowa Youth Survey. The pandemic's effects on kids' mental health are staggering.

"We know a lot of kids and families struggled through the pandemic with isolation and just the uncertainty that existed from being cooped up," Allen said.

As we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, you might think that those problems would start to fade a bit as get more back to normal. But even recently, kids are still having trouble.

"The CDC reported that 44% of American children said that they felt persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and that was just last year. That was when a lot of our kiddos were back to school. So we know that the impacts of COVID are lingering," said Bethany Kohoutek, Communications Director for NAMI Iowa.

One reason for the continued struggles is the lack of professionals who can actually do that work. Whether that's school a therapist, child psychologists, or other mental health workers, Kohoutek and Allen both told Local 5 the shortage is making it more difficult for kids to get the help they need, when they need it.

"There's just a need for licensed mental health clinicians. YSS employs almost 15 across the state, and we've got waiting lists. The needs for kids to be connected with professionals who understand their needs from a mental health standpoint are important," Allen said.