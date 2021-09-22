Dr. Caitlin Pedati leaving IDPH in October

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Dr. Caitlin Pedati is leaving to "pursue new career opportunities."

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 20, 2020

State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati is leaving the Iowa Department of Public Health in late October, the agency announced Wednesday.

Pedati "plans to pursue new career opportunities", according to an IDPH press release. She has been in the position since June 2019, making the COVID-19 pandemic the dominant issue of her tenure.

"The work of the last 18 months has been difficult at best and I remain immensely appreciative of Dr. Pedati’s steadfast partnership throughout," IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia said in the release. "I, along with our teams at IDPH and the Department of Human Services will miss her. Her personal sacrifice is to be commended and we wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds also recognized Pedati's work.

“I want to thank Dr. Pedati for her outstanding service to the people of Iowa, especially throughout the pandemic,” she said in a statement. “She has been instrumental to our state’s strong COVID-19 response and a valued member of my team. I wish her much success and happiness in all that she pursues.”

IDPH said they will "work quickly" to replace Pedati.