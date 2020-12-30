In a tough year for the Iowa health care system, rural hospital delivers record number of babies

Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics delivered their 500th baby of the year 2020 on Dec 27.

CLARION, Iowa — It's an understatement to say the pandemic hasn't been easy on the Iowa health care system.

That's partly why the staff at a hospital in Clarion are hanging tight to some good news: they've delivered more than 500 babies in the year 2020.

The 500th baby, Elena Leal, was born to Martha and Jose Leal on December 27 at 5:13 a.m.

The Maternity Center at Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics is located at its Clarion campus. The facility has grown tremendously over the past 25 years.

The leader of the OB department, Jennifer Mewes, said each year they hope to deliver more babies than the year before. In 2019, they delivered 427, so she says they're very proud of how much they increased.

"Being a 25-bed critical access hospital in rural Iowa, the fact that we delivered 500 babies is a feat [in] itself," said Mewes. "Most rural facilities in Iowa are closing their obstetrical units or downsizing just due to financial reasons or not having the amount of personnel, providers, or staff that can provide that service."

There were 97 births in 1995 and although the numbers have wavered just a bit year over year, the hospital has seen a consistent uptick in numbers over the last eight years, according to a press release, which included the photo above.

Dr. Dan Gabrielson, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, attributes the steady growth to a "personal touch" and high-quality care.