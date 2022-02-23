Iowa boasts almost 20% of the country's top critical access hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care workers faced many challenges during the pandemic, but local hospitals are getting national recognition. The Chartis Center for Rural Health named 19 of Iowa's critical access hospitals in its top 100 list for 2022.
The prestigious award is part of an annual program that recognizes outstanding performance among the nation's rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX .
Chris Mitchell, CEO of the Iowa Hospital Association, explained critical access hospitals are just that—critical—to quality, accessible healthcare in small communities.
"They actually represent more than two thirds of all rural hospitals and are vital for ensuring the health of communities that may not have access to larger facilities," Mitchell said. "There are over 1,300 critical access hospitals in the United States, and 19 of the top hospitals are in Iowa."
The Chartis Group factors in the following metrics when compiling it's top 100 list: qualities, outcomes, patient perspective, satisfaction, cost and financial efficiency.
Knoxville Hospital & Clinics (KHC) CEO Kevin Kincaid said some of those criteria stand out when looking at what put his hospital in the top 7% for the third year in a row.
"Our highest scores in that area were in clinical outcomes and patient perspective," he said. "So when I think about, you know, the pride that this particular award carries, if you were going to exceed in one or two areas, what could be better than clinical outcomes and patient perspective of the care that we provide."
Jan Myers, chief of nursing at KHC, attributes its success to the company culture
"I've been fortunate to work in many very positive medical centers, but I would say Knoxville Hospital & Clinics cares deeply about their patients and each other," she said. "You cannot walk down our halls and not have someone say hello to you."
Kossuth Regional Health Center was also recognized in the top 100 for the third year in a row.
“Over the last few years, we have gained a heightened sense of family, as our team works to serve as your home for healthcare," said Dar Elbert, Kossuth's CEO and chief nursing officer. "As a family, we’ve honored our commitment to offer a strong work culture, fair and equitable compensation, flexible work arrangements, and stability and reassurance to our team and community in an era of rapid change and uncertainty."
Iowa hospitals honored in the top 100:
- Kossuth Regional Health Center, Algona
- UnityPoint Health, Anamosa
- Jones Regional Medical Center, Anamosa
- Cass County Memorial Hospital, Atlantic
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Audubon
- Greater Regional Medical Center, Creston
- Avera Holy Family Hospital, Estherville
- UnityPoint Health - Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center
- Guthrie County Hospital, Guthrie Center
- Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan
- Hansen Family Hospital, Iowa Falls
- Knoxville Hospital & Clinics, Knoxville
- Floyd Valley Healthcare, Le Mars
- Ringgold County Hospital, Mount Ayr
- Orange City Area Health System, Orange City
- Clarke County Hospital, Osceola
- Pella Regional Health Center, Pella
- Loring Hospital, Sac City
- Sioux Center Health, Sioux Center
- Washington County Hospital, Washington
