Iowa Dept. of Public Health: 30% drop in HIV diagnoses over the last three years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fight against HIV has taken a promising turn in Iowa, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health Data.

Iowa has seen a 30% drop in HIV diagnoses over the last three years, which IDPH said is the "first sustained reduction in this category since HIV reporting began in 1998."

“This report and the three-year trend demonstrate the value of early testing, access to good health care, and strong support to help people living with HIV make the most of that health care,” Randy Mayer, IDPH chief of the Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis, said in a press release.