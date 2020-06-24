DHS: Boy born June 5 is Iowa's 44th safe haven baby

Through the state's Safe Haven law, infants age 30 days or younger can be left at a health care facility "without fear of prosecution or abandonment."

A baby boy born on June 5 is Iowa's 44th safe haven baby, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

The baby has been released to DHS custody.

Through the state's Safe Haven law, infants age 30 days or younger can be left at a health care facility "without fear of prosecution or abandonment."

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services, said in a statement. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

Additional details are withheld to protect both the child and parents' identities.

The law was approved in 2001 after a case involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her newborn that was delivered at home.

Safe haven babies are placed with currently-approved foster or adoptive families, according to Iowa DHS.

