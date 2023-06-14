Iowa emergency rooms seeing longer wait times

Central Iowa hospitals are seeing an increase in patients requiring them to prioritize certain illnesses based on severity.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer illnesses and trauma season are leading to longer emergency room wait times in central Iowa.

ER nurses are used to triage, having to prioritize certain treatment patients, but lately, more people in need have been coming through the door.

“We’ve just been seeing increased wait times in our ED, unfortunately.," said Luke Stalzer, a nurse manager at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. "It doesn’t mean we won't see those patients, it just might be a long time until they are seen. So maybe expect some waiting while they are here."

While medical facilities across the state, and the country, are experiencing a nursing shortage, Stalzer says its a different story at Unity Point.

“The nursing staffing issues aren’t really pertaining to us, we are actually seeing an increase in staffing from where we were even a year ago, so things are looking up on that regard," Stalzer said. "I would just say it’s the continued more acute illness, coupled with the trauma season that is upon us that is leading to these increased wait times in our departments."

People going to the emergency room will be seen by the severity of their illness, so Stalzer says they will treat everyone, but it is important to stay patient.