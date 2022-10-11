Iowa reports first flu deaths of the season

The influenza virus is at a moderately high level of activity in Iowa, as reported in the most recent HHS flu report released for the week of Nov. 20-26.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Health and Human services announced Friday that Iowa has seen the first two flu-related deaths in the state for the 2022-23 flu season.

Those who died both were both at least 81-years-old and had underlying conditions prior to catching the flu. They were also both from northern Iowa, according to the HHS statement.

The influenza virus is at a moderately high level of activity in Iowa, as reported in the most recent HHS flu report released for the week of Nov. 20-26.

In order to keep hospitals from filling up, HHS said it's important for Iowans to take precautions.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and our family from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Iowans should also follow simple practices to keep themselves and their family members healthy during respiratory virus season," the HHS announcement reads in part.

To stay healthy this season, HHS and health professionals recommend getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 as well as staying home when you or a family member feel unwell.

Other recommendations from HHS are: