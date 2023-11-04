More than 20,000 Iowans affected in Medicaid data breach

HHS said the Iowa Medicaid system was not breached. Instead, the breach came from Independent Living Systems, a subcontractor that helps assess people's care levels.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 20,000 Iowans using Medicaid might receive a concerning letter in the mail later this week.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that a data breach from June 30 to July 5, 2022, could have compromised personal data for thousands of Iowans.

HHS said the Iowa Medicaid system itself was not breached. Rather, the breach came from a cyberattack against Independent Living Systems, a subcontractor under Telligen, Inc., that helps assess users' care levels.

Breached information includes full names, addresses, phone numbers, billing or claims information, medical information and other sensitive data, according to HHS.

“Medicaid takes the privacy of Iowans’ personal and health information seriously,” said Elizabeth Matney, Iowa Medicaid Director. “We regret the inconvenience and the concern this incident may cause Medicaid members in Iowa. HHS will continue to do everything possible to protect member information from unauthorized access.”

According to HHS, the data breach was first detected by ILS on July 5, 2022. The FBI investigated the issue, telling Telligen, Inc., on Feb. 14.

HHS and Iowa Medicaid learned of the breach on Feb. 17, 2023.

Iowa was not the only state affected. The ILS breach reportedly included information for more than four million people across multiple states.

Letters will be sent out to those affected later this week.

If you are affected by this data breach, HSS officials urge you to use free credit monitoring at www.annualcreditreport.com, which allows you to get notifications about changes made to your credit files, and provides access to fraud consultation specialists.