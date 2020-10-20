Therapist offers tips for your mental well-being

Local 5 spoke to Amber Wilson, a licensed therapist.

With the election coming up, school in full swing and the pandemic continuing to impact all of our lives, 2020 has been quite the year.

And it's important to stay not only physically healthy, but mentally healthy as well. Local 5 spoke to Amber Wilson, a licensed therapist, who is opening her doors virtually this year to help others with their mental well-being.

Local 5: What is the first step to taking care of our emotional health?

Wilson: You know, I can't think of a time when emotional wellness and mental health has mattered more than right now. There's just so much happening in the world. And I think the first step is to recognize when maybe there's a problem, right?

When maybe you're experiencing some symptoms of depression, or anxiety, maybe just low mood, you're just not quite feeling right. You know, recognizing that is crucial, and, you know, taking the next steps to get help, however that might look.

Local 5: So what are some things that we can do throughout the day to you know, mitigate and maybe weather all the different pools?

We have school kids work, the pandemic, you know, all of it. What should we do throughout our day to stay on top of that?

Wilson: I think it's really important to view it through a lens of a whole-body perspective. So physical activity, you know, monitoring what we're doing to stay active throughout the course of a day. Monitoring what we're putting into our body, what are we eating? What are we drinking? Are we drinking enough water.

Strengthening our relationships with other people: friends, family, coworkers, either in-person or virtually. How are we sleeping? Monitoring that part of our well-being also. Maintaining good routines, also very crucial ... limiting access to some social media or other outlets to help minimize anxiety.

Those are just a few places to start.

Local 5: And when we try that, maybe the the basic, early steps to start feeling better aren't really working for us: What are the resources for our people who are still struggling, maybe having a little bit harder time coping?

Wilson: You know, I think it's important to remember that ... if symptoms are present consistently for we'll say, like a two-week period, then it's important that you recognize that and it's okay to ask for help.