Disability Rights Iowa suing state for 'inadequate mental health resources'

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local disability rights advocacy group is suing the state of Iowa for providing what they claim as inadequate mental health resources.

"I think we're at a real crisis point with our mental health system for our youth," said Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa.

The lawsuit alleges that Iowa has consistently failed to provide legally required and medically necessary intensive home-based services for youth with serious emotional disturbances.

"This case, big picture, is about the state's responsibility to provide these legally required services, our plaintiff's children's rights under the federal Medicaid Act, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and under the Rehabilitation Act to those services in an inclusive setting," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, approximately 87,000 Iowa children have been diagnosed with mental health issues.

She also shared a 2021 report cited in the lawsuit that lists Iowa as the 41st worst in the nation for providing mental health care for kids ages 12-17.

Johnson claims although the need for help is great, many kids who are severely struggling are left without proper resources.

"They're being unnecessarily placed in positions where they have to go to hospitals and sit in the ER for hours at a time," Johnson said. "Being told, we don't know how to help you, there is no help for you here. and returning from that without any assistance, going back home."

Local 5 reached out to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to request information on what mental health resources are available in the state, but the agency declined to comment.

Iowa HHS also declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said in a statement, "The department remains committed to serving all Iowans with special health care needs, especially children. We take our role serving Iowans seriously, as demonstrated by our transformational work over the past three years which will continue."

As for Disability Rights Iowa, they claim they are prepared to fight for better care.