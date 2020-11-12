Nonprofit program offers to help Iowans sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act

The program, Iowa Navigator, offers their services free of charge. Members can walk you through how to fill out an insurance application over the phone or Zoom.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grant-funded program called Iowa Navigator is looking to assist any Iowan wanting to enroll in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

This year, thousands of Iowans across the state lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and with it went many of their employer-provided health insurance.

Jeremy Smith, director of Iowa Navigator, said with so many people losing their jobs, insurance might not be one of their priorities.

But, he said it's important to consider signing up for some.

"Some people may just be thinking that they'll just go without it until they get their next job," Smith said. "I really don't want to see people do that because going without health insurance can be bad for your family. If you were in one car wreck or one trip to the emergency room...you could go bankrupt."

Smith said their nonprofit program offers their service for free. Anyone struggling to navigate the Healthcare.gov website or having difficulties filling out the application for health insurance can call them to set-up an appointment for assistance.

The assistance can be through a phone call or a Zoom meeting.

"A big part of it is we will actually help somebody do the application," Smith said.

"We will spend the time it takes to talk with everybody about the deductibles, and the co-pays, and making sure your medications would be covered and making sure that the planning accepts your doctor."

Smith noted when members of Iowa Navigator assist clients with filling out the application, it can take between 45 minutes to an hour.

Smith said for anyone fearing they will not be able to afford health coverage, they should not worry. There could be government assistance to help.

"If you can't get insurance through your job or Medicare, or Medicaid the vast majority of people that get their insurance on the Marketplace can qualify for a monthly subsidy from the federal government, that will help you pay for whatever plan you select," Smith said.

The deadline to enroll is December 15.

This weekend, Iowa Navigators are extending their working hours. They'll be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.