Federal report shows Iowa 48th in the nation for nurse pay

The average nurse in Iowa makes just over $60,000, according to Nurse.org report.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — In a ranking of all 50 states plus Washington D.C., Iowa ranks 48th in terms of average nurse pay, according to a Nurse.org report of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

For nurses already struggling with COVID, that's a major problem.

The average nurse in Iowa makes just over $60,000. Illinois beats that out by over $10,000, and Minnesota, almost $20,000. One major reason for the lower pay: health care in Iowa is very dependent on state and federal funding.

"You can look at Iowans who depend on long-term care, one out of two of them rely on Medicaid funding to cover the costs to their care. And for a very long time that has been underfunded," said Lori Ritsau, Senior Vice President of Communications for the Iowa Health Care Association.

The pay shortage comes as hospitals are dealing with a nursing shortage. A recent study from the Iowa Board of Nursing and Iowa Center for Nursing Workforce found that 58% of hospitals are struggling to fill nursing positions.

"Just like hospitals, we also have a great need for more nurses in long-term care. That is an area we focus on recruiting some additional help there as well. it can be very difficult," Ritsau said.

Recruiting new nurses isn't the only issue problem. Many of those currently working are dealing with severe burnout.

"They are needing a break there. They're kind of burning the candle at both ends as far as lots of stress from increased workload," said Mary Dirks, Assistant Dean for Graduate Practice Programs at the University of Iowa College of Nursing.

The Iowa Health Care Association has set up a COVID relief fund to help support to medical professionals, specifically with their mental health.

According to that Iowa Board of Nursing Study, 42% of hospitals reported turnover and attrition as a prominent issue facing healthcare as a whole. Over two-thirds also said that they have trouble filling positions due to a lack of applicants.