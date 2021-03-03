Renovations underway at historic hospice house

Kavanagh House started a fundraising campaign in late 2019 for what they call much-needed upgrades.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kavanagh House in Des Moines is considered to be the first hospice house in Iowa.

They started a campaign in late 2019 for donations, setting a $3.5 million goal to renovate the entire building from top to bottom.

"Technology has changed in twenty-three years," EveryStep Foundation Executive Director Julie Matternas said. "Everything from patient call lights, to oxygen, to how we communicate with patients, to how medicines are dispensed, to mechanical systems and sprinkler systems ... and all of that really, really needs to be updated." "

The Kavanagh House has already begun moving out all the old furniture and belongings inside as construction begins April 1, which will last sixth to nine months.

Current patients were transported over to their other location on Easton Blvd.