New program allows blood donors to know who they help when donating blood

Thank the Donor is LifeServe Blood Center's way of giving blood donation recipients the chance to thank those who gave.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For people who donate blood at LifeServe Blood Centers, there is now a possibility for them to find out who their blood went to.

It's part of the center's new program titled Thank the Donor.

The recipient of the blood, their family member or doctor can opt to send the donor a message. It can consist of anything from thanks, to what the patient was battling. And it can be anonymous.

"This program makes it possible for our blood donors to hear truly from the recipient that they helped impact," LifeServe Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Director Danielle West said. "And help the hospital patients thank the person that helped them continue their life."

More than 100 donors have received a message from the people they have helped so far.

One of the people who got a message was Daniel Ossian, who has been a blood donor for over 40 years and also organizes blood drives.

He initially thought his message was a scam, but after fully reading it and realizing it was from someone who was battling ovarian cancer, he was touched.

"It's just a great mechanism to know that your time and your blood and all that went to help somebody directly, and again it's very moving and very touching," Ossian said.

Ossian noted with blood supplies being low in central Iowa, if more people knew exactly where or who their blood was going to, it could be an incentive that gets more people into the blood centers to help save lives.

"If people find out that there's a possibility that they can get a thank you, I do think it'll give some of those people who have never tried donating before, maybe they'll give it a shot," Ossian said.

There will be a blood drive organized by Ossian in Ankeny on Sept. 23, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.