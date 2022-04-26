Des Moines blood center raising funds for Ukraine

LifeServe Blood Center is raising money to send to Ukraine to help the country buy equipment that was destroyed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with other blood centers nationwide to offer more relief to Ukraine.

The organization is raising money to help the country buy more blood collection equipment, following the destruction of some of their warehouses, by bombs, that held that supply.

"The need for blood is probably higher in that area because of everything going on," said Danielle West, the public relations and marketing manager for LifeServe.

The money raised will help the country buy equipment like blood bags and machines.

People who donate blood or plasma can then use the online store points from donating and give it back to LifeServe for money sent to Ukraine.

"So every blood donor gets online store points at every donation," West said.

"We get those points and we have items on our online store they can use and purchase with their points … So instead of them using their points and us sending them gifts, we're going to take those points and match them for dollars that we're going to donate back to the Ukraine area."

West said LifeServe plans to raise and match up to $10,000. She noted the blood center will not be sending blood to Ukraine.

She believes this campaign is win-win for everyone.

"I just think this is a good way for people to give back if you've been looking for a way to support the Ukraine area, and you can not only help your community blood supply," West said.

The chance to donate those online store points to the center for the fundraiser ends Saturday, April 30.