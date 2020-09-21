Staying healthy with light therapy

Dr. Vince Hassel with Hassel Family Chiropractic says diet, exercise, sleep and hydration all play huge roles in your immune health.

With flu season approaching in the middle of the pandemic, you may be looking for different ways to stay healthy.

One option is light therapy, which is used to boost your immune system

It's called contour light. A wavelength near infrared light that has several benefits.

Dr. Vince Hassel with Hassel Family Chiropractic uses it mostly on fat cells. But it also makes nitric oxide in the body that promotes the immune system and helps move toxicity through the body more efficiently.

"There are so many different things you can do to optimize your potential for health so you are not susceptible to a virus," Hassel said. "There's going to be another virus. COVID-19 is terrible, but what you can do for yourself is optimize your health."