'I was concerned about the stigma': Iowa campaign looks to normalize conversations about mental health

This Iowa campaign is led by the Healthiest State Initiative with support from Your Life Iowa.

IOWA, USA — One in five Iowans will experience a mental illness in a given year.

The Make it OK campaign in Iowa, led by the Healthiest State Initiative, aims to raise awareness of mental health and take steps to end the stigma during Mental Health Awareness Month during the month of May.

This campaign is designed for use by individuals and workplaces to give Iowans resources and increase understanding. It also encourages you to hear personal stories of individuals living with a mental illness like Anne Carter, who has been diagnosed with Bipolar II.

"It took me 10 years to start speaking openly about the diagnosis," she said. "I used a tremendous amount of energy during the first years I would say hiding the diagnosis, I was concerned about stigma."

Beyond normalizing the topic of mental illness, the Make It OK campaign wants to be a connection to resources across our state that can give support.

"We really support Your Life Iowa, where you have the ability, regardless of where you live in the state of Iowa, what community you're in, they can connect you to services that are available in your county," Healthiest State Executive Director Jami Haberl said.

By going to iowahealthieststate.com, you can hear stories from Iowans living with mental illness with the new "Make It OK" podcast. There are Mental Health Support & Crisis Lines numbers you can call if you need to talk someone, or they would love for you to take the online pledge where you commit to learning, talking and sharing more about mental health and mental illness in our state.

"Making it okay means I'm okay that I'm created this way. That I'm not flawed. That taking medication does not mean that I'm weak, or useless to do or be whatever, that this is how I'm created to be to be at peace with that," Anne exclaims.